Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Stock Holdings Boosted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,078,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $474,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 990.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.32 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

See Also

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