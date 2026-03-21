i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 36,047,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 11,190,123 shares.The stock last traded at $1.3050 and had previously closed at $1.40.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On i-80 Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in i-80 Gold by 57.0% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 10,669,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,784 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

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