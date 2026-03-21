Greenhaven Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,013 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

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Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE C opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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