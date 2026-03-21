Greenhaven Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,013 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%
NYSE C opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.
Citigroup News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Senate/industry chatter suggests a tentative deal between banking and crypto groups could be announced, potentially clearing the path for the long-stalled CLARITY Act. Regulatory clarity on crypto could unlock custody, trading and advisory opportunities for large banks that are building crypto businesses, a potential upside for Citigroup’s institutional franchises. CNBC Teases Deal Between Banks And Crypto For Long-Awaited Market Structure Bill
- Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve has proposed easing certain capital rules for major banks under the Basel III Endgame framework. Reduced capital burdens or more flexible requirements could improve return-on-equity and dividend/buyback capacity for large banks including Citigroup. Fed proposes easing capital rules for major banks
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary: Barron’s included Citigroup among several banks that could thrive in a choppy market, highlighting relative value in the sector — a supportive narrative for longer-term investor interest in C. Citigroup and 5 More Bank Stocks Set to Thrive in a Choppy Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s research desk is active — the bank recently initiated coverage on an electric-vehicle manufacturer with a rare buy rating. This showcases Citi’s advisory/research strengths that can support investment-banking fees, but is not an immediate earnings driver for the bank itself. Citigroup initiates coverage on this electric vehicle manufacturer with a rare buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup analysts trimmed price targets on several crypto-related stocks while keeping a surprise pick; reflects a cautious institutional view on crypto asset prices (affects research credibility and client flows but not direct bank P&L immediately). Citigroup quietly trims most crypto stocks, except one surprise pick
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed’s decision to hold rates while signaling higher-for-longer inflation has pressured bank stocks broadly (near-term hit to trading and credit dynamics). That macro backdrop can weigh on Citigroup’s quarterly revenue mix and investor sentiment. Fed Keeps Rates Steady Amid Rising Inflation: What it Means for Banks
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership news: a report says Citi executive Mason plans to leave by year-end while pursuing a CEO role elsewhere — any senior departures can create short-term uncertainty on strategy and succession until clarity emerges. Citi’s Mason plans to leave by year’s end, gunning for a CEO role – report
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup
Insider Transactions at Citigroup
In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
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