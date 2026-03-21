Goatseus Maximus Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.33 Million (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Goatseus Maximus has a market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.40 or 0.99921010 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,982,605 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is goatchan.xyz.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,982,615.706372. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.01810532 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $3,275,470.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

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