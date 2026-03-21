Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $325.21 thousand worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000720 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 974,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram, Discord, Defipulse, BlogWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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