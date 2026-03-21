Ponke Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.05 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ponke has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and $1.16 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ponke has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.40 or 0.99921010 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkehq. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.03019071 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $1,260,154.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

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