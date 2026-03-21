iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.64 and last traded at $91.96. Approximately 34,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 52,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,644,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 251,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 135,785 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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