Adagene (ADAG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET.

Adagene Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ADAG opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. Adagene has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAG. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Adagene in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adagene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc, headquartered in Suzhou, China, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for cancer and immune-related diseases. Founded in 2017, the company leverages its proprietary immunome technology platform to mine human antibody repertoires and engineer novel monospecific and bispecific antibodies. Adagene’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development, with a focus on targeting tumor microenvironments and modulating immune checkpoints to enhance anti-tumor efficacy.

At the core of Adagene’s research and development efforts is its Bihanc™ antibody platform, which combines combinatorial phage display, structure-based design and artificial intelligence to optimize binding affinity, specificity and developability.

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