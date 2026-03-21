JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 625

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 725 to GBX 625 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJ. Citigroup upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,870 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,499.29.

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St. James’s Place Stock Down 1.2%

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,225 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,378.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.80. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 741.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,575.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 EPS for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that St. James’s Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About St. James’s Place

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We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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