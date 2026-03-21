Insider Buying: ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne purchased 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 16th, Simon Bourne acquired 241 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, with a total value of £149.42.

On Thursday, January 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 227 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £149.82.

ITM Power Stock Performance

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 63.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.22. The firm has a market cap of £390.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.27. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITM Power ( LON:ITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (2.30) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 108.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 60 target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITM Power

About ITM Power

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ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

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