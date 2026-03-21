Thungela Resources (TNGRF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2478 per share and revenue of $835.38 million for the quarter.

Thungela Resources Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of TNGRF opened at $9.98 on Friday. Thungela Resources has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

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About Thungela Resources

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Thungela Resources plc is a thermal coal producer with its core operations located in South Africa’s Mpumalanga region. The company operates a portfolio of open-pit coal mines that supply primarily thermal coal to domestic power producers and export customers. Its mines deliver coal for electricity generation in South Africa and for export markets across Asia and Europe, offering both standard steam coal and higher‐energy products tailored to customer specifications.

Formed in June 2021 through a spin-out from Anglo American plc, Thungela Resources inherited a vertically integrated mining platform with established infrastructure and long-term offtake agreements.

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