California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $67.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

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California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.12. California Resources has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $66.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.67 million. California Resources had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $545,612.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,547.64. This represents a 52.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Gould sold 24,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,514,626.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,916.77. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 72,283 shares of company stock worth $4,636,646 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 82.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

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