goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$180.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$180.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSY. Raymond James Financial cut shares of goeasy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$208.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

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goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy Dividend Announcement

TSE GSY opened at C$35.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 42.83. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$33.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

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