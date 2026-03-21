Critical Comparison: Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) vs. Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Critical Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$2.69 million ($0.06) -1.23 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$51.87 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -11.45% -10.78% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lomiko Metals and Critical Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Critical Metals 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

Critical Metals beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

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Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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