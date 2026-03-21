Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Insider Activity at ALX Oncology

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Corey S. Goodman purchased 3,184,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,453,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,269.66. The trade was a 60.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 606,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 128,737 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.47. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology’s pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

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