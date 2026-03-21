Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.3%

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

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Power Co of Canada is a diversified international management and holding company founded in 1925 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company builds long-term value by investing in and providing strategic oversight to companies operating primarily in the financial services sector. Power Co maintains a long history of family ownership and stewardship, with former co-CEOs Paul Desmarais Jr. and André Desmarais playing key roles in its development over recent decades.

The company’s main areas of activity encompass life and health insurance, wealth and asset management, and retirement services.

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