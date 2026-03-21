Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. This represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

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Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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