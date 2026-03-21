Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

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Celanese Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of CE stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Celanese has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. Celanese’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.13%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 42,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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