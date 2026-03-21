Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

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Docusign Stock Down 1.1%

DOCU stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.03. Docusign has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Docusign had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $836.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $402,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 68,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,438.50. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,365.60. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,173 shares of company stock worth $4,324,684 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — DocuSign reported Q4 revenue and EPS modestly above consensus and reiterated growth guidance, showing continued subscription momentum and giving a near‑term fundamental support for the stock. Proactive: DocuSign beats Q4 estimates

Q4 beat — DocuSign reported Q4 revenue and EPS modestly above consensus and reiterated growth guidance, showing continued subscription momentum and giving a near‑term fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Large buyback authorized — The board approved a $2.0 billion increase (bringing total authorization to roughly $2.6B), representing a material portion of market cap; buybacks are a direct capital‑allocation tool that can support the share price and signal management confidence. DocuSign press release: buyback

Large buyback authorized — The board approved a $2.0 billion increase (bringing total authorization to roughly $2.6B), representing a material portion of market cap; buybacks are a direct capital‑allocation tool that can support the share price and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Higher trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, which raises short‑term volatility and can amplify both rebounds and selloffs depending on flow. American Banking News: Volume Increase After Earnings

Higher trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, which raises short‑term volatility and can amplify both rebounds and selloffs depending on flow. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent — March short‑interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0”/NaN values, so there’s no clear short‑flow signal from these data points at this time.

Short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent — March short‑interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0”/NaN values, so there’s no clear short‑flow signal from these data points at this time. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and cautious notes — Multiple major brokerages trimmed price targets and moved to more cautious ratings (examples include Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo and others), reducing near‑term upside expectations and contributing to selling pressure. American Banking News: Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target

Analyst cuts and cautious notes — Multiple major brokerages trimmed price targets and moved to more cautious ratings (examples include Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo and others), reducing near‑term upside expectations and contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Senior executive Robert Chatwani sold ~16.7k shares (~$803k); while single insider sales can be routine, the filing has weighed on sentiment alongside the analyst downgrades. SEC Form 4: Insider Sale

Docusign Company Profile

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DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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