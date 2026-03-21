Barry Ticho Sells 6,686 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $209,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,609.32. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Barry Ticho sold 6,164 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $203,473.64.

On Thursday, March 19th, Barry Ticho sold 1,461 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $43,815.39.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.51 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Trending Headlines about Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

View Our Latest Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

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Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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