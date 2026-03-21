Barry Ticho Sells 6,686 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 6,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $209,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,609.32. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Barry Ticho sold 6,164 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $203,473.64.
- On Thursday, March 19th, Barry Ticho sold 1,461 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $43,815.39.
Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.51 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics
Trending Headlines about Stoke Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord raised its price target sharply to $60 and assigned a Buy, giving STOK a meaningful upside projection versus recent levels — a clear catalyst for buying interest. Canaccord raises STOK price target to $60 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Other analysts reiterated/raised Buy views and targets (BTIG reaffirmed Buy with a $39 target; Wedbush pushed its target to $38; Needham published a bullish outlook), adding breadth to the bullish narrative and likely attracting momentum and institutional buyers. BTIG reaffirmation (Benzinga) Wedbush boosts price target to $38 (AmericanBankingNews) Needham bullish outlook (AmericanBankingNews)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Stoke’s STK‑001 program emphasizes potential beyond seizure reduction (aiming to restore developmental loss in Dravet syndrome), supporting longer‑term upside expectations if clinical data meet endpoints. FierceBiotech: Stoke aims to restore developmental loss in Dravet syndrome
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces reviewed a recent sharp pullback and what triggered it—useful context for traders but not a new company catalyst. Kalkine: What triggered the sudden drop?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/volume note — today’s volume is well above average and the stock is trading above both its 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs, indicating higher investor interest; this can amplify moves in either direction.
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple executives (including the CFO, general counsel and senior insiders such as Barry Ticho) disclosed sizable sales across March 17–19, which can weigh on sentiment and prompt investor caution despite analyst optimism. Representative SEC filings: SEC Form 4 (Jonathan Allan) SEC Form 4 (Barry Ticho)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.
View Our Latest Report on STOK
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.
The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.
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