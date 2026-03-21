Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Invests $719,000 in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.7%

LULU opened at $162.74 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $156.64 and a 52-week high of $348.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

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lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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