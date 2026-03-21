Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $178,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Envision Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 105,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 41,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.