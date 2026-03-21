Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $11,495.40 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $11,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,875. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

NYSE TRAK opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $145.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.49.

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ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRAK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on TRAK

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRAK. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 383,283 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ReposiTrak by 47,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 793,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReposiTrak

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ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

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