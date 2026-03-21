Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $238.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.5714.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Equifax Company Profile

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Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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