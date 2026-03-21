Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $203.53 Million Stock Position in Lear Corporation $LEA

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the period. Lear comprises 3.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 3.42% of Lear worth $203,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lear by 62.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lear Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $113.50 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $142.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Harry Albert Kemp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.31, for a total transaction of $954,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,929.13. The trade was a 28.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $214,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,370. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,264 shares of company stock worth $3,400,687. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

More Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear’s recent results provide a near‑term earnings cushion. Lear reported a solid quarterly beat (Feb. 4) with EPS of $3.41 vs. $2.67 expected and revenue ahead of estimates; analysts still expect strong full‑year EPS, which supports the valuation and provides some downside protection for the stock.

Lear reported a solid quarterly beat (Feb. 4) with EPS of $3.41 vs. $2.67 expected and revenue ahead of estimates; analysts still expect strong full‑year EPS, which supports the valuation and provides some downside protection for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Smaller supply‑chain cost tailwind possible from cleaner shipping fuels. Dorian LPG added a dual‑fuel, low‑emission vessel to its fleet, highlighting industry moves toward lower‑cost, more efficient shipping that could modestly ease logistics costs for global OEM suppliers over time. What’s Going On With Dorian LPG Stock Friday?

Dorian LPG added a dual‑fuel, low‑emission vessel to its fleet, highlighting industry moves toward lower‑cost, more efficient shipping that could modestly ease logistics costs for global OEM suppliers over time. Neutral Sentiment: Big tech AI moves are an industry theme, not a direct auto catalyst. Google bringing Gemini to Mac highlights accelerating AI deployment across software ecosystems; this may eventually affect in‑car software and infotainment suppliers but is not an immediate driver for Lear. Google Brings Gemini To Mac In Early Test To Rival ChatGPT

Google bringing Gemini to Mac highlights accelerating AI deployment across software ecosystems; this may eventually affect in‑car software and infotainment suppliers but is not an immediate driver for Lear. Neutral Sentiment: Retail/tech patent news is peripheral. Walmart securing ML patents for pricing could influence consumer pricing dynamics over time, but it’s an indirect macro item for auto suppliers like Lear. Walmart Secures Machine Learning Patents for Pricing Items

Walmart securing ML patents for pricing could influence consumer pricing dynamics over time, but it’s an indirect macro item for auto suppliers like Lear. Negative Sentiment: Rising oil/gas price risk threatens vehicle demand and input costs. Commentary warning that $95 oil could push gasoline toward $6–$7/gal raises the risk of weaker new‑vehicle demand, lower miles driven and slower replacement cycles—directly negative for Lear’s seating and electronics volumes—and also implies higher transport and commodity costs for parts suppliers. Kevin O’Leary Warns $95 Oil Could Trigger $6–$7 Gallon Gas Shock

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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