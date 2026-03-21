Michael Bucella Buys 1,670 Shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bucella acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $24,983.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 278,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,669.52. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of WULF stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.67.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WULF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Key TeraWulf News

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $23 price target, supporting upside expectations and institutional interest. Read More.

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $23 price target, supporting upside expectations and institutional interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company disclosures and coverage highlight large commercial wins — long‑term lease agreements for ~522 MW of IT capacity and reported ~$12.8B in contracted revenue tied to its AI/HPC pivot — which underpin future revenue visibility. Read More.

Company disclosures and coverage highlight large commercial wins — long‑term lease agreements for ~522 MW of IT capacity and reported ~$12.8B in contracted revenue tied to its AI/HPC pivot — which underpin future revenue visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf engaged Fluor for preconstruction on a planned ~$3B Kentucky data center, a material infrastructure step that advances capacity to service AI/HPC customers. Read More.

TeraWulf engaged Fluor for preconstruction on a planned ~$3B Kentucky data center, a material infrastructure step that advances capacity to service AI/HPC customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael C. Bucella made repeated small open‑market purchases (mid‑March), signaling insider confidence despite recent volatility. Read More.

Director Michael C. Bucella made repeated small open‑market purchases (mid‑March), signaling insider confidence despite recent volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is broadly constructive (consensus “moderate buy”; average target ≈ $20.62) with several firms issuing overweight/buy ratings — supportive but not unanimous. Read More.

Analyst coverage is broadly constructive (consensus “moderate buy”; average target ≈ $20.62) with several firms issuing overweight/buy ratings — supportive but not unanimous. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage frames the AI pivot as promising but cautions that execution and market risks may be underestimated — useful context for balancing enthusiasm. Read More.

Independent coverage frames the AI pivot as promising but cautions that execution and market risks may be underestimated — useful context for balancing enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece flagged that an outsized rally prompted a downgrade to Hold, which can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term profit taking. Read More.

A Seeking Alpha piece flagged that an outsized rally prompted a downgrade to Hold, which can pressure sentiment and trigger short‑term profit taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Patrick Fleury sold a large block of shares (combined filings show ~600,000 shares sold mid‑March for proceeds >$9M), a material reduction in his stake that may raise governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,558,000 after buying an additional 9,162,958 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $69,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TeraWulf by 36,193.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,901,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,127 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TeraWulf by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

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