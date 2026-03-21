Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Glacier Media had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 63.78%.The business had revenue of C$32.14 million for the quarter.
Glacier Media Price Performance
GVC opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. Glacier Media has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.
About Glacier Media
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