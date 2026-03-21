AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.29. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.95.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.97% of AquaBounty Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AquaBounty Technologies

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aquaculture innovation through the development and commercialization of genetically engineered fish. Its flagship product, AquAdvantage Salmon, is an Atlantic salmon strain enhanced with a growth hormone gene that enables faster growth and more efficient feed conversion compared with conventional farmed salmon. By integrating biotechnology into seafood production, AquaBounty aims to address global protein demand while reducing the environmental footprint associated with marine aquaculture.

Founded in 1991, AquaBounty is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts, and operates a state-of-the-art, land-based incubation and grow-out facility in Panama.

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