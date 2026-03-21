Hilltop National Bank Has $1.35 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Hilltop National Bank lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,318,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,803 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $135,265,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,747.84. This represents a 31.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,934,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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