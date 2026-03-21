Bitcoiva Price Down 14.4% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $170.13 million and $30.88 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $10.60 or 0.00015020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,590.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00663536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00020652 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.64645987 USD and is down -16.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $30.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

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