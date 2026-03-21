Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th.

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Outset Medical Price Performance

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.67. Outset Medical has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $60,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,823 shares in the company, valued at $552,053.76. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Nash sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,059.20. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,910 shares of company stock worth $193,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Outset Medical by 7,013.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

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