Admiral Group’s (ADM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,560 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Admiral Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.14.

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Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,232 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,624 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,686. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,940.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,128.33.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 247.40 EPS for the quarter. Admiral Group had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Admiral Group will post 161.0199297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Admiral Group

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Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

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