Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT at $12.92

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.9167.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $14.00 price objective on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.93. Freshworks has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $275,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,259.35. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 120.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 578,628 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Freshworks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Freshworks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

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