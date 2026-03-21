Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $3.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.7833.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Getty Images from $1.85 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 31,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $39,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,215,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,606.26. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $95,147. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Down 3.9%

GETY stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Getty Images had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images Company Profile

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Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

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