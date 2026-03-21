Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) & Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 10.56, meaning that its share price is 956% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration -6,569.59% N/A -191.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Britannia Bulk and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 0.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Britannia Bulk’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Britannia Bulk is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Odyssey Marine Exploration”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration $770,000.00 91.21 $15.66 million ($0.78) -1.62

Odyssey Marine Exploration has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

About Britannia Bulk

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Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company’s logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

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Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

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