Docusign’s (DOCU) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

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Docusign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. Docusign has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $836.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.23 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,365.60. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $803,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,229.80. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Docusign

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Key Docusign News

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — DocuSign reported Q4 revenue and EPS modestly above consensus and reiterated growth guidance, showing continued subscription momentum and giving a near‑term fundamental support for the stock. Proactive: DocuSign beats Q4 estimates

Q4 beat — DocuSign reported Q4 revenue and EPS modestly above consensus and reiterated growth guidance, showing continued subscription momentum and giving a near‑term fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Large buyback authorized — The board approved a $2.0 billion increase (bringing total authorization to roughly $2.6B), representing a material portion of market cap; buybacks are a direct capital‑allocation tool that can support the share price and signal management confidence. DocuSign press release: buyback

Large buyback authorized — The board approved a $2.0 billion increase (bringing total authorization to roughly $2.6B), representing a material portion of market cap; buybacks are a direct capital‑allocation tool that can support the share price and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Higher trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, which raises short‑term volatility and can amplify both rebounds and selloffs depending on flow. American Banking News: Volume Increase After Earnings

Higher trading volume — Volume spiked after the earnings release, which raises short‑term volatility and can amplify both rebounds and selloffs depending on flow. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent — March short‑interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0”/NaN values, so there’s no clear short‑flow signal from these data points at this time.

Short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent — March short‑interest entries in the feed show anomalous “0”/NaN values, so there’s no clear short‑flow signal from these data points at this time. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and cautious notes — Multiple major brokerages trimmed price targets and moved to more cautious ratings (examples include Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo and others), reducing near‑term upside expectations and contributing to selling pressure. American Banking News: Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target

Analyst cuts and cautious notes — Multiple major brokerages trimmed price targets and moved to more cautious ratings (examples include Morgan Stanley, RBC, UBS, JPMorgan, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo and others), reducing near‑term upside expectations and contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Senior executive Robert Chatwani sold ~16.7k shares (~$803k); while single insider sales can be routine, the filing has weighed on sentiment alongside the analyst downgrades. SEC Form 4: Insider Sale

Docusign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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