Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.14.

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Lucid Group Stock Down 2.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Lucid Group

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Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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