Kestra Medical Technologies’ (KMTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

KMTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KMTS opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. Kestra Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.82.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.87% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kestra Medical Technologies

In related news, insider Traci S. Umberger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $280,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,734.77. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 364,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,212.22. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 70,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kestra Medical Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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