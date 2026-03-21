Macy’s’ (M) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2026

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:MFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Evercore upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 2.84%.Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Macy’s by 104.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,627,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $69,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,823,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 2,750,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s by 160.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 2,639,132 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

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Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Macy's (NYSE:M)

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