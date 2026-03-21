Macy’s’ (M) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Evercore upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.90.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 2.84%.Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Macy’s by 104.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,627,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $69,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,823,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 2,750,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s by 160.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 2,639,132 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

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Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

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