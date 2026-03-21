CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Price Target Raised to $21.00

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. upgraded shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CervoMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

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CervoMed Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.77. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 96.04% and a negative net margin of 672.80%. Equities research analysts expect that CervoMed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CervoMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CervoMed by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CervoMed in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CervoMed News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CervoMed this week:

Positive Sentiment: New clinical data from the AD/PD 2026 conference report that neflamapimod showed greater benefit in Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) patients without Alzheimer’s co‑pathology — a result that supports the drug’s targeted efficacy and could improve the therapy’s commercial/clinical outlook if confirmed in later trials. GlobeNewswire: AD/PD 2026 Data

New clinical data from the AD/PD 2026 conference report that neflamapimod showed greater benefit in Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB) patients without Alzheimer’s co‑pathology — a result that supports the drug’s targeted efficacy and could improve the therapy’s commercial/clinical outlook if confirmed in later trials. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy stance with a $25 target and raised several quarterly and FY2026 EPS estimates (and raised some near-term quarter forecasts versus prior), which signals institutional support and more optimistic financial modeling from a biotech-focused analyst. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright Note

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy stance with a $25 target and raised several quarterly and FY2026 EPS estimates (and raised some near-term quarter forecasts versus prior), which signals institutional support and more optimistic financial modeling from a biotech-focused analyst. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital published a note saying CervoMed’s stock price is expected to rise, providing an additional bullish voice among brokers that can attract speculative buyers. American Banking News: Chardan Note

Chardan Capital published a note saying CervoMed’s stock price is expected to rise, providing an additional bullish voice among brokers that can attract speculative buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Brokers published FY2027 earnings predictions (mixed estimates across quarters); these model updates matter to valuation but contain no near-term guidance from management. American Banking News: FY2027 Predictions

Brokers published FY2027 earnings predictions (mixed estimates across quarters); these model updates matter to valuation but contain no near-term guidance from management. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports posted anomalous/zero values (showing 0 shares and NaN changes), which appear to be data errors and therefore provide no clear signal about short pressure or potential squeezes. (Market participants should treat the short-interest data as unreliable until corrected.)

Short-interest reports posted anomalous/zero values (showing 0 shares and NaN changes), which appear to be data errors and therefore provide no clear signal about short pressure or potential squeezes. (Market participants should treat the short-interest data as unreliable until corrected.) Negative Sentiment: Roth MKM cut its price target to $11, which may weigh on sentiment among target‑driven investors and contributes to near‑term selling pressure. American Banking News: Roth MKM Target Cut

CervoMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

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