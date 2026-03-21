LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $73.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

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LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -118.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

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LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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