Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Trading Up 7% – Here’s Why

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 11.50. Approximately 31,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 118,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75.

Critical Metals Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.18. The stock has a market cap of £11.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.70.

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Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Critical Metals had a negative return on equity of 76.15% and a negative net margin of 27,222.85%.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders. Testament to this, the Company is currently developing the previously producing Molulu Copper Cobalt Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and is focussed on returning the mine to production, targeting 120,000t/per annum of Copper Oxide Ore.

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