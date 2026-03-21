Abivax (ABVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Abivax to post earnings of ($2.24) per share and revenue of $1.7950 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Abivax Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Abivax has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $148.83.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abivax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Abivax by 661.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abivax during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Abivax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abivax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abivax in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABVX

Abivax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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