Keith Winstanley Acquires 3,231 Shares of VP (LON:VP) Stock

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) insider Keith Winstanley bought 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 464 per share, for a total transaction of £14,991.84.

VP Stock Down 0.9%

VP stock opened at GBX 446 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vp plc has a 52-week low of GBX 460 and a 52-week high of GBX 745. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 504.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 target price on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 753.33.

VP Company Profile

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Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

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