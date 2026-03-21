HCM IV Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:HACQU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 24th

HCM IV Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HACQU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 24th. HCM IV Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HCM IV Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HACQU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. HCM IV Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.15.

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About HCM IV Acquisition

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HCM IV Acquisition (NASDAQ: HACQU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company, whose principal purpose is to raise capital through a public offering and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company’s units trade on the Nasdaq, and like many SPACs the units are structured to include public shares and associated warrants or rights that become separate securities upon listing or after a short holding period.

As a SPAC, HCM IV Acquisition does not operate an ongoing commercial business prior to completing a business combination.

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