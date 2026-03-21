Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $0.7670 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.57. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.55.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $979,617.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,771.75. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 73,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,927,250.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,805.25. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 307,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,730,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,110,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,403,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,052,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

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