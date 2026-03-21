Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Up 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.4736 and last traded at $0.4736. 513,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4542.

Orbsat Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Orbsat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

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