Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 5,912 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa News Roundup

Visa Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $544.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $297.03 and a one year high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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