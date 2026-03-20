Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Novogen Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $7.91 on Friday. Novogen has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KZIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Novogen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Novogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Novogen

(Get Free Report)

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline includes GDC-0084, a brain-penetrant phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor in Phase II development for glioblastoma, as well as Cantrixil, an orally bioavailable small molecule designed to target treatment-resistant ovarian cancer stem cells. Novogen’s research efforts leverage structure-based drug design to optimize selectivity and pharmacokinetic profiles, seeking to address high-unmet medical needs in oncology.

Founded in Australia and now headquartered in New York City, Novogen maintains research facilities in Perth and collaborates with academic institutions and contract research organizations worldwide.

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