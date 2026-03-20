GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Profile

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $593.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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